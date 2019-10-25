Deepika Padukone (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika to play Draupadi for her next production 'Mahabharat'

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): Deepika Padukone is set to travel back in time as she has been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature 'Mahabharat'.
Apart from bringing the life of Draupadi on screen, the actor has also turned producer for the feature along with Madhu Mantena.
The film, slated to release in multiple parts, will have its first part hit big screens on Diwali 2021, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.
Deepika is currently awaiting the release of her next 'Chhapaak' alongside Vikrant Massey, wherein she will be seen as acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggrawal. The Meghna Gulzar-directorial will open in cinemas next year on January 10.
Apart from acting, the 'Om Shanti Om' debutant is making continued efforts in raising awareness about mental health. Deepika, who herself has been a victim of depression and anxiety, launched her first lecture series on mental health earlier last month.
"It's been four years to Live Love Laugh Foundation and today we launched our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way," said the 33-year-old actor.
"The lecture series is to invite people from different professions from various parts of the world. Most importantly the people who are passionate about mental health and have us to talk about their journey and experience," she added. (ANI)

