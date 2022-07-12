Deepika wishes Ranveer a belated happy birthday, gives glimpses of vacation together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): It seemed that actor Ranveer Singh had a splendid birthday bash as he and his "queen" Deepika Padukone embarked on a romantic escapade on his 37th birthday. Both the Bollywood actors dropped some mushy pictures on social media, spending quality time with each other, making the fans go aww.

"May our lives be blessed with experiences & adventures in abundance..." captioned Deepika on Instagram as she gave a sneak peek of their vacation to an undisclosed destination.

The star couple looked so-in-love in the first picture as Deepika kissed Ranveer on his head as the latter clicked the selfie. While Deepika sported a top bun, Ranveer kept his long hair in a ponytail as the pair sat on a beach with the sea overlooking them.



The second picture viewed the 'Ram-Leela' actor in a lovey-dovey pose. While Ranveer held his wife in a tight embrace, planting a kiss on her cheek, Deepika flashed her million-dollar smile, looking at the camera.



The third slide included a fun banter between the couple as Ranveer spoke on camera, "Welcome to Deepika Vs Wild" indicating Ranveer's recent collaboration with Bear Grylls in the episode of 'Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. Deepika mouthed a 'hii' looking at the camera. They were surrounded by lush greenery.



The next image revealed Ranveer jumping into a serene waterbody with a flash whilethe following ones saw the Queen of Bollywood posing amid wild greenery and at a Local Food eatery.









The other set of images included the couple munching on some delicacies like ice cream and wine with a plate of chocolate which has the words 'Happy Birthday' written on it.





Meanwhile, talking about Ranveer, it has been reported that he has recently bought a new property worth Rs 119 Crore near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. On the work front, the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's next directorial 'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. She also has 'The Intern' which is a remake of a Hollywood film with the same title, with Amitabh Bachchan and 'Project K' with Prabhas. (ANI)

