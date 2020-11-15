'Deeply Saddened': Anupam Kher mourns demise of Soumitra Chatterjee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday expressed grief over the death of "one of his favourite" actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and shared some pictures of the late Dada Saheb Phalke awardee actor as a tribute to him, stating that he has learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft.



"Deeply saddened to know about the demise of legendary actor and one of my favourite #SoumitraChatterjee," wrote Kher.



"I Learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. Om Shanti!!," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actors including Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Raj Babbar, Randeep Hooda among many others expressed grief over the demise of Chatterjee.

Chatterjee gained popularity for collaborating with the Oscar-winning legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and the Feluda series. He immortalised the eponymous role of Feluda in Ray's films.

Chatterjee, 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata on and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. He was also tested negative later on.

Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. (ANI)

