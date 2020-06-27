'Definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood' says Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Niraj Kumar Bablu said that their family feels that the late actor was under some pressure from Bollywood, following the statement by film producer Sandeep Singh.

Earlier, film producer Sandeep Singh claimed that Sushant had good relations with producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and said that he wasn't under any kind of pressure and was also not the target of nepotism.

"We are still stuck with the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned there are big personalities in industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant. So we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn't have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated," Sushant's brother Niraj told ANI.

On May 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. Police say the actor died by suicide.

"We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation," his brother added.

In a recent interview with media, film producer, Sandip Ssingh claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had good relations with film producers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and that Sushant wasn't in any kind of pressure, nor he is the target of nepotism."

Talking a stand on Sandip Singh's statement, Niraj said, "Sandip Ssingh might be a friend of Sushant he spoke to media on his personal capacity but as far as the investigation is underway, we should go with that."

Earlier, Sandeep claimed that the late actor Sushant had good relations with film producers including Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar. And mentioned that the late star wasn't under any kind of pressure and was also not the target of nepotism

Talking about the statement issued by the film producer Sandeep Ssingh, Sushant's brother said, "police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death someone may speak whatever they want but we are going with police investigation police won't stop investigation on Sandip's statement or what I speak to media. If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truths from the investigation police won't accept it. They will have to put up the puzzle altogether. We as a family don't want to interfere in it, once all the aspects comes out will see what needs to be done."

Sushant's brother also shared that the late actor was an inspiration for people, and that he wouldn't take a drastic and fatal decision of killing himself.

Niraj said, "What we know about him is that he was a very intelligent person, he used to inspire people...even the film he did, 'Chhichhore' also had a message on how to win on depression and not to commit suicide. So, a person like him who gave message not to commit suicide... how can he commit suicide? and we can't digest this. And at this point, the investigation is on we are not even accusing anyone so let the truth come out."

On the issue whether they will demand CBI probe into the case, Niraj Singh Bablu said that currently, the Mumbai police is handling the case and the family will wait for the outcome of the investigation and then accordingly will decide upon the CBI probe into the case.

Niraj said, "In regards of CBI, big politicians, film stars and his fans have demanded CBI enquiry and in two-three days we will take a call on whether to involve CBI or not. But, it depends on the State government whether to handover Sushant's case to CBI or not ."

He said, "So, as far as the case is with Mumbai Police we will wait for the outcome of the investigation, and accordingly if we feel that the investigation is not up to the mark will definitely demand CBI probe." (ANI)

