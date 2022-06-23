'Dekho, Magar Pyaar Se,' says Ranveer Singh as he posts dashing pictures of self

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has treated his fans with dashing pictures on his social media handle.

The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor took to his Instagram handle to dropped impressive pictures where he can be seen wearing a green sweatshirt with a heavy beard look and a ponytail.







Along with the post, he wrote, "Dekho magar pyar se."

As soon as he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild- Bear Grylls in India's first interactive adventure special "' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.

Apart from this, he has 'Cirkus', Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty. (ANI)

