Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah is back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Shefali Shah dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated series 'Delhi Crime - Season 2' on her social media account.

On Monday, the 'Darlings' actor treated her fans with the video of the upcoming Netflix series 'Delhi Crime - Season 2'.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!"

Marking her return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi a.k.a 'Madam Sir' and her trusted team. This time around, a series of ghastly murders in Delhi is keeping them on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time? Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime S2' is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra.

In an interview, showrunner-director Tanuj Chopra talking about his vision for season 2 stated that "Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We'll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices...be it procedural or emotional."

Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi shared, "I love every character I've played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I'm so proud of the role and Delhi Crime as a show. It's my favourite. And so is she. As an actor, it's fulfilling to portray roles like these. This season, the audience will see the human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can't wait for the audience to watch it!"

The series is to release on August 26. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma in pivotal roles.

The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. It is the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award. (ANI)