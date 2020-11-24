'Delhi Crime' wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series

New York [US], November 24 (ANI): In what comes as a proud moment for India, Netflix web series 'Delhi Crime' has won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys.

The International Emmy Awards Twitter handle announced the news of the major achievement. It read, "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to "Delhi Crime" produced by @GoldenKaravan/@skglobalent/ @NetflixIndia, #India! #iemmys #iemmyWIN."



The Netflix series is based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape. The cast of the web show comprised Shefali Shah playing the lead as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi. It also starred Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and others in key roles.

Ecstatic about the big win, Shefali took to her Twitter handle and shared the news with a video of the big announcement and tagging her co-stars. She wrote, "OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG OMGGGGGGGGGGGG #DelhiCrime."



The announcement video shared by Shah also featured an immense acceptance speech by director Richie Mehta, who dedicated the award to 'all the women'

He said, "I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that."



For the first time, due to the pandemic, the 48th International Emmy Awards was hosted live this year. The virtual event was hosted by Richard Kind in New York.

India had also bagged nominations in the Best Actor category (Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven) and Best Comedy Series ('Four More Shots Please'). The awards went to actor Billy Barratt for 'Responsible Child' and Ninguem Ta Olhando ('Nobody's Looking') respectively.

In other major categories, Glenda Jackson won the Best Actress Award for 'Elizabeth Is Missing'. 'Vertige De La Chute' (Ressaca) from France won the Best Arts Programming award while Responsible Child bagged the Best Mini-Series Award. The awards were hosted by Richard Kind from an empty theatre in New York City, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the winners' list:

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) (Brazil)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom). (ANI)

