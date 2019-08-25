Demise of Arun Jaitley has left entire nation in a state of shock: Prasoon Joshi

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): The demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left the entire nation in a state of shock, said chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi here on Saturday.

The ace lyricist and screenwriter said: "Arun Jaitley's demise has left me numb. But I would like to say that he was a gem of a person and someone who is very rare to find in today's time."

"The country will definitely feel his absence, especially during debates and discussions on topics pertaining to the nation. I feel that I am those fortunate ones who got the privilege to work with the stalwart. My heartfelt condolence to the family. May God give them the strength to bear with this huge loss," he told reporters.

Jaitley, who died on Saturday at 66, had been admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

