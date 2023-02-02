Designer Masaba Gupta is on a mission, find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): Ace designer Masaba Gupta is a perfectionist when it comes to her work commitments.

The designer, who recently tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, took to her Instagram story on Thursday to post a video of her workout regime. Masaba is seen running with a ball in the video. She captioned it, "I have 48 hours to whip myself into shape before a shoot. And I will of course do it."

Masaba has not specified any details about the shoot. As the designer-actor was busy with her wedding festivities for the last couple of weeks, it can be assumed she has not followed her diet and gym regime.





Masaba is known to be a popular designer, but she always wanted to be an actor. Having said this in multiple interviews earlier, Masaba's wish finally got fulfilled with the Netflix original 'Masaba Masaba'.

Masaba got praised for her acting skill in the series. On top of it, the series got love from the audience as the real-life mother-daughter (Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta) let the audience relish their real bond on the screen too.

Masaba and Satyadeep had an intimate marriage ceremony, attended by their close family members. The netizens can't take their eyes off the mesmerizing wedding pictures. (ANI)

