Designer Prabal Gurung shares glimpse of Met Gala outfits, netizens ask "Which one's Alia's?"

New York [US], May 2 (ANI): After dropping a picture with Alia Bhatt, designer Prabal Gurung teased fans by giving a sneak peek of outfits that celebs will wear at the Met Gala 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Prabal dropped a couple of fabric pictures.

In the first picture, he shared a glimpse of ivory fabric with pearls embellished all over it and captioned it, "Precious pearls for tonight's Met Gala Guess who?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)



As soon as it was posted, the netizens chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "For Raha's mummy."

Another commented, "Alia Bhatt????"

"Aliaa... can't wait to see you," another wrote.

His comment section was filled with Alia name.

Prabal shared a black-coloured satin fabric with flowers embellished on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)



Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Stunning Satins Which Prabal muse will stun in this gown tonight?"

But this image confused Alia's fans, they wrote, "Don't confuse baba. Alia ka konsa hai"

"WHICH ONE IS ALIA ?!!!," another commented.

Fans can't wait to see Alia's Met Gala's look, another user wrote, "I see Alia in this one!"

Look at the other pictures he posted:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung)



Soon after the post surfaced online, fans started their guessing game as they headed to the comments section and dropped reactions. A netizen wrote, "Tell me Which one is Alia's," another one commented, "Don't confuse Baba which one is Alia's," others also questioned the designer about the Raazi actor's look.

On Monday, Prabal took to Twitter and posted a picture with Alia. They can be seen hugging each other. Alia wore a black dress with a coat with fur on the sleeves. While Prabul opted for a white T-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans.

Alia is set to make her Met Gala debut this year.

Before Alia, a few Indian celebrities walked the red carpet at Met Gala. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

So you can expect celebrities to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet.

You can watch Met Gala at Vogue's Met Gala red carpet livestream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Indian audience -- It's May 2 for you all. If you want to see the biggest fashion event, you must wake up early on Tuesday morning.

The Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

Vogue is secretive about its guest list for the gala, but many celebrities have already confirmed their presence.

Apart from Alia, Priyanka Chopra will be at Met Gala 2023.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet. (ANI)