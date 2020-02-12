Designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Goa-based fashion designer and Padma Shri winner Wendell Rodricks, who had dressed stars like supermodel Mehr Jesia, Lisa Ray and Malaika Arora among others passed away on Wednesday at his Goa home. He was 59 years old.

BJP MLA from Thivim constituency Nilakantha Halarnkar confirmed the news of Rodricks death to ANI.

Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani condoled the death of Rodricks on Twitter and wrote, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of India's most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks, My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP."

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work and skills are irreplaceable and shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," tweeted Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rodricks was an A-list designer, who was also known as an activist for various social causes, the environment and gay rights.

The funeral will be held at his ancestral village of Colvale on Thursday.

The Fashion Design Council of India also put out a condolence message.

"FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country's iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you," FDCI tweeted.

Born on 28 May 1960, Rodricks was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2014.

For Rodricks, Malaika Arora served as a muse, he helped launch the career of Anushka Sharma after spotting her by chance in a Bengaluru mall and model Lisa Ray wore a gown designed by him for her wedding.

The ace fashion designer was instrumental in reviving heritage clothes of Goa such as the kunbi saree of the Kunbi tribals of Goa and also of bringing resort wear into the limelight.

The designer had also a cameo role in the film Boom in 2003 and in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' starring Priyanka Chopra in 2008.

The popular designer had written several books on Goa including showcasing his love for Goan heritage. (ANI)

