'Devastating news': Bollywood stars mourn demise of Sameer Sharma

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities on Thursday expressed grief and shock over the demise of television actor and model Sameer Sharma.

The late actor was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his Malad West residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the Malad police said.

Upon the news, Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Esha Gupta and Mugdha Veira Godse took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to extend their condolences.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor simply tweeted "Sameer Sharma" along with a heart emoticon.



While 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor, Bharuccha said it as "devastating news".

"What a devastating news. Hope you find your peace Sameer. May God bless your soul," the 35-year-old actor tweeted.



'Jannat 2' star, Gupta extended condolences to his family as she expressed her shock over the news.

"My heart goes out to the family of #SameerSharma, RIP, hope you get peace. saddened and shocked," the actor tweeted.



'Fashion' actor Mugdha Veira Godse tweeted: "RIP!!! #SameerSharma deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti..."



The news of Sameer Sharma had triggered an outpouring of condolence messages on Twitter by netizens.

An accidental death report was registered in the matter and the body of the actor was sent for autopsy.

The police further said it is suspected that the actor had died by suicide two days ago as per the condition of the body.

He was seen in television shows such as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki,' 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,' 'Jyoti,' and 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. (ANI)

