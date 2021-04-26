Devi Sri Prasad shares how he feels to collab again with Salman Khan for Radhe's 'Seeti Maar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Music composer, singer, and performer Devi Sri Prasad is all set to give Bollywood yet another peppy song with Salman Khan's most anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

After the trailer release of 'Radhe', the biggest highlight of it was the 'Seeti Maar' song. Prasad who has earlier created the Chartbuster 'Dhinka Chika' song for Salman Khan starrer 'Ready' is happy to reunite with him yet again and is certain that 'Seeti Maar' song will also be equally loved by all.

Talking about reuniting with the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star, he shared, "It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige."



The music composer always wanted to recreate the song in Hindi. The music composer feels the song best suited the film.

He adds, "I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman's image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific. We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving."

Prasad has given the Indian music industry some of the biggest hits like 'Ringa Ringa', 'AaAante Amalapuram', 'Daddy Mummy', and others.

'Seeti Maar' is composed by DSP and is penned by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. The song will be released on April 26 (ANI)

