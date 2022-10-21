Dhanashree takes a dig at Urvashi Rautela with 'my heart led me to Australia' caption

Melbourne [Australia], October 21 (ANI): Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has reached Australia to support her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped an in-flight photograph with the caption: "My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India."

With her caption, she trolled actress Urvashi Rautela, who has been sharing cryptic posts with similar captions from Australia amid allegations of her stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)



Dhanashree's caption has left netizens in splits.

"Making fun of urvashi uhmmm," a social media user commented.

"Full trolling chal rahi hai," another one wrote.

"Urvashi ko challenge," a netizen wrote.

This year, in August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, the clip of which has now gone viral. In the interview, Urvashi said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

Urvashi also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl." (ANI)