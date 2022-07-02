Dhanush announces title of his next, says thrilled about 'Captain Miller'

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Tamil actor, Dhanush on Saturday announced that his next action thriller is titled 'Captain Miller'. It will showcase the actor in a dacoit avatar.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raanjhana' actor shared a motion poster of his new film and captioned it, "This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about captain Miller".

In the motion poster, the 'Atrangi re' actor can be seen with his bikers gang dressed like dacoits with his face covered with a mask and a rifle on his shoulder.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director.

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the 'Kolaveri Di' singer will essay the role of Captain Miller in the film. The remaining star cast of the film is still to be announced and is slated to release in the summer of 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Madhan Karky who worked for films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa is penning dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie.

Fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons as they can't wait to see their favourite hero in an action avatar. "EAGERLY WAITING FOR CAPTAIN MILLER" a user commented.



Another user wrote, "Thalaivaaa This Gonna Big" followed by a fire and a heart emoticon.



Meanwhile, the 'Karnan' actor will be soon making his Hollywood debut with 'The Grey Man' with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The film is slated to release on July 15, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Arun Mathesawara, on the other hand, last directed 'Saani Kaayidham' which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.(ANI)

