Dharmendra Deol embraces unique dancing style, shares clip from 1981 film 'Aas Paas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday got nostalgic and shared a short clip from his 1981 romantic drama 'Aas Paas' embracing his unique dancing style on the song 'Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi.'

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star put out a video on Twitter wherein he is seen shaking a leg with co-star Hema Malini.

In the video, the two actors are seen singing the lyrics of the song, as they shake a leg in between lush green forest near the seashore. The veteran star, in the caption to the post thanked a fan for appreciation and noted, "Huma, Yes That is Dharam dance, full of fun but within the rhythm and theme of the song. Love you for appreciation."

Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Deol recalled the fond memories associated with his hit flick 'Pratiggya', and shared a brief video clip of the ever-hit song from the film as the movie clocked 45 years on the horizon of Indian cinema.

Released in the year 1975, the movie directed by Dulal Guha has always been a remarkable one under Deol's acting career list.

The 84-year-old star marked the day by sharing a brief clip of the ever-hit song 'Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana,' featuring him along with timeless beauty Hema Malini.

"Good morning...Friends, kuchh yaaden jo bhulaye nehin banteen ......," he tweeted. (ANI)

