Dharmendra Deol treats fan to nostalgic song, tweets beautiful morning view from his garden

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse of a chirping woodpecker from his lush garden, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday treated his fans to a beautiful morning view.

The veteran star remembered the golden 60s era as he listened to the song 'Tere Paas Aake Mera Waqt Guzar Jaata hai' from 1965 film 'Neela Akash.'

The 84-year-old star put out a video on Twitter where he is seen dressed in a floral print shirt and tagged the video 'Nature lover, peace lover' .

With the video, the veteran star noted, " Bol .....Bete geeton ke......Kho jaata hoon ......sunehry....yaadon mein....jeete raho." (I sometimes find me lost in golden memories).

pic.twitter.com/N8kfGtdhGD. Bol .....Bete geeton ke......Kho jaata hoon ......sunehry....yaadon mein....jeete raho — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2020



The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor earlier shared in a video that he had returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol shared a video of the melodious chirp of cuckoo amid the first rain in his farmhouse. (ANI)