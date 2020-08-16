Dharmendra Deol treats fans with beautiful view of his garden

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Wishing a good morning to all on Sunday, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers.

"Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., " wrote the 'Sholay' actor as he gave his fans a view of his lush green garden in a video posted on Twitter. In the video, the camera captures the colourful flowers amid the greenery of the actor's well-maintained garden with the melodious chirping of a bird.



The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor continued to add in the caption, ".replying your messages......and requesting you ...for peace and harmony ....to see INDIA our Motherland....world,s most loving country .... love you all Jeete raho ."

The 84-year-old actor moved to his farmhouse before the lockdown was imposed. Of late, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra posted a video with a mesmerising view of the rising sun and wished his fans and friends good morning. (ANI)

