Dharmendra Deol urges people to stay away from 'invisible danger' coronavirus by staying at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Urging people to stay safe from 'invisible danger' by staying at their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday shared a glimpse of a castle built by ants at his farm.

"(Protection from all kind of dangers ) ....A castle....ek qila ....built by ants at my farm...Friends, CORONA is an invisible danger...Iss se bacho . ...Bahut zroori ho .... to hi .. apne castle ...apne ghar se .... poore bachao ke saath niklo .Love you all, take care," the 84-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram.



The picture shared by the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor showcases a mud castle made by a small ant. In the caption to the photo, the veteran star urged all to stay safe from the 'invisible danger' coronavirus and not to go out of their homes (castles). He also said to only go out of the home if extremely essential and with complete protection.

The 'Apne' actor also sent love to his fans and requested them to stay safe amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The veteran star earlier shared in a video that he had returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

Lately, Deol Senior has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, Dharmendra Deol got nostalgic and shared a short clip from his 1981 romantic drama 'Aas Paas' embracing his unique dancing style on the song 'Dariya Mein Phenk Do Chabi.' (ANI)

