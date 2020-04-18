Dharmendra puts out motivational video of himself ploughing a farm, amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday shared a video of him ploughing his farm. The veteran actor said he shared the clip to boost the morale of people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 84-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an 18-second long video in which the camera first pans to a shot of ploughed soil and then captures the veteran star seated in the tractor single-handedly furrowing the ground.

The 'Sholay' actor then said, "Doston, Kaise hain aap. Itna chota khet toh main jese taise plough kar leta hu, isme thodi exercise ho jati hai." (How are you guys. Such a small field, I plough this ground up and also, there is some exercise in it."



Along with the post, the legendary actor wrote, "Just to boost your morale to fight against Coronavirus janoon hain jaanbaz hain hum ....aafat e karona tere qatil .....inasaaniyat ke alambdar hain hum."

The veteran actor has been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

On Thursday, Deol through a video message extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crises. The 'Sholay' star also announced that is currently staying at his farmhouse, to which he had returned before the lockdown was announced. (ANI)