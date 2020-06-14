Dharmendra shares beautiful glimpse of first rain, cuckoo's chirp

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Cherishing the melodious chirp of cuckoo amid the first rain in his farmhouse, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Sunday treated his fans by sharing a beautiful glimpse from his residence.

The 'Sholay' actor put out a video on Twitter wherein he showcased his lush garden and the rainfall in night, along with the melodious song by the cuckoo. The video showed the garden area of the actor's farmhouse from where he shot the beautiful glimpse of the raining sky as the cuckoo sings.

With the video, the veteran star noted, "Pehli baarish par..... milne zaroor aata hai .....mera yaar....papeeha ye......har subha ......taan sunata hai ..... zaalim...... nazar aata nahin ..... beqraar hai dosto.....Dharam......deedare yaar ke liye ....."

The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

Lately, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Earlier, the veteran star shared a video featuring a bamboo plant showcasing his love for nature amid quarantine.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' star showed the bamboo planted in the root of a tree. He also asked his fans if his idea of planting bamboo in the root of a tree looks good to the viewers. (ANI)