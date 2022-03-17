Dharmendra shares how Saira Banu made him sign their 1975 film 'Saazish'

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Veteran star Dharmendra shared an interesting anecdote about how Saira Banu made him sign their 1975 film 'Saazish'.

Dharmendra shares a special relationship with late legendary star Dilip Kumar and his wife, actor Saira Banu.'

While there exist many stories of their camaraderie, the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' actor, on Wednesday shared a new anecdote from his 1975 film 'Saazish', when he gave the producers a nearly-impossible challenge to sign Saira Banu as his co-star in order to rope him in the lead.

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared a snippet of the song 'Woh bade khushnaseeb hote hain' from the movie starring him and Saira.

Alongside the romantic track, Dharmendra revealed that he "never wanted to do this film."



"So i asked the producer to go And sign Saira, very difficult to Sign Her those days. But Saria happily agreed and told me "Dharam, i did it for you" So hum kuchh na keh sake. we shot this song in Hongkong," the 86-year-old actor revealed.



The 1975 romantic action 'Saazish', directed by Kalidas revolves around a couple of Jaideep (Dharmendra), who was a car racer, and Sunita (Saira), who won the Miss Cosmos beauty contest in the USA. They fall in love and are on a world tour where they unknowingly get involved in a conspiracy that shakes their faith in each other.

The movie also featured Madan Puri as a villain named Wong.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. (ANI)

