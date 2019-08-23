Dharmendra wishes grandson for his debut movie

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Legendary actor Dharmendra sent his best wishes to debutants Karan Deol, also his grandson and Sahher Bambba for their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass'.

Dharmendra shared a video on Twitter captioning it as, "Karan aur Sahhar ko , PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen bheji hain aap ne . Nek DIL hain Aap . Aap sab ko Dharam( grand father )ka JI JAAN se pyaar. Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se shaid achha lage aap ko".

In the video, Dharmendra said, "I want to give some lessons which I had received from my mentors" and then went onto recite some of his own writings.

Tavkko na karo udasiya aur badhegi , khudi se jio zindagi savar jaegi" said Dharmendra, which roughly translates to expectations will lead to disappointment, learn to live in solitude.

"Chal uth kahin chal, kahin bhi chal , bhaithe bhaithe so jaega , sona nhi ghadi sone ki abhi aayi nhi" the megastar added.

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail.'

Reportedly, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. Father, Sunny Deol is directing the romantic drama.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20. (ANI)