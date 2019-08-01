Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza (Image courtesy: Instagram))
Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza (Image courtesy: Instagram))

Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:21 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Giving a bolt out of the blue, actor Dia Mirza on Thursday announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha.
The actor shared a statement on Twitter and said that the decision to go their separate ways was a mutual one.
"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate," the statement read.
The couple has decided to remain friends and requested media for privacy while thanking them of continued support.
"We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia wrote.
"We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time."
The former Miss Asia Pacific has requested for privacy and therefore "will not be commenting any further on this matter."
Dia Mirza and film producer Sahil Sangha tied the knot in October 2014, at a lush ceremony in Delhi after dating for quite a few years. (ANI)

