Dia Mirza explores 'wonders of natural world' with son Avyaan

ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2022 22:13 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Nature-lover actor Dia Mirza is exploring the beauty of the natural world with her little son Avyaan.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a string of pictures in which she can be seen holding Avyaan in a baby carrier while they look at the beautiful flowers and trees together.

Dia penned the caption: "In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand and we will understand only what we are taught." -Baba Dioum. Learning about the wonders of the natural world with you Avyaan Azaad."

Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their son Avyaan on May 14, 2021. (ANI)

