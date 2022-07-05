Dia Mirza fulfils husband's wish by singing ghazal; watch video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Bollywood has seen a lot of actors take the centre stage and grab the mike! Many actors ranging from Alia Bhatt, and Parineeti Chopra to Salman Khan have lend their voices for a song or two. The newest actor to join the bandwagon is Dia Mirza!

Dia, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram to share a video where she is seen singing a ghazal. Dia mentioned her husband in the caption and wrote, "The things he makes me do @vaibhav.rekhi and the things she makes me do @shraddhamishra8! And I try Chalo now come back!!! #BTS #DhakDhak #Tuesday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



Dia left her fans mesmerized by her soulful voice as she sang the melodious ghazal. A fan took to the comment section and asked Dia to record a song from her film 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' and wrote, "Next we demand a re-recording of the RHTDM album Dia".



Another fan wrote, "Super Dia....there is nothing you can't do!"



Although Vaibhav hasn't reacted to the video on social media yet, it was a sweet gesture by Dia and only goes on to show how much in love the couple is! Dia got hitched to Vaibhav Rekhi in a private event in Mumbai in February 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in May of the same year.

On the work front, Dia has been shooting for Tarun Dudeja's 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Dia will also be seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Bheed'. (ANI)