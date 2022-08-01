Dia Mirza mourns demise of her niece

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza on Monday shared with her Instagram followers that her niece has passed away.

Mourning the young girl's demise, Dia wrote, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

Alongside the emotional note, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star uploaded a picture of her niece.

Dia's update about her niece has left netizens saddened.

"So sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur commented.

"Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side," Farah Khan Ali wrote.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani paid her condolences by dropping a folded hands emoji in the comment section.

The cause behind the death of Dia's niece is not known yet. (ANI)