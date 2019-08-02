Dia Mirza, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Dia Mirza, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways because of another woman

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.
Calling the reports false, the actor said that there is no truth behind the reports "and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways," she tweeted on her official account.

According to media reports, there are rumours that Sahil came close to film writer Kanika Dhillon who too announced that she has parted ways with husband Prakash Kovelamudi who helmed 'Judgementall Hai Kya.'
Kanika took to Twitter to clarify that there is no link between the two incidents. She in fact never met Dia and Sahil in entire life.
"Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job!Can tabloids b a lill more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can't b interlinked! It's not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work!" she tweeted.

Supporting her, Dia added that it is even more unfortunate that their colleagues' names are maligned "As a woman, I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie."

Dia and film producer Sahil mutually decided to go on their separate ways after spending 11 years together on Thursday.
The couple has decided to remain friends and requested media for privacy while thanking them of continued support.
"We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," Dia wrote.
The former Miss Asia Pacific has requested for privacy and therefore "will not be commenting any further on this matter."
Dia and Sahil tied the knot on October 2014, at a lush ceremony in Delhi after dating for quite a few years. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

MNS film wing to oppose Marathi-dubbed version of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The plan of Bollywood movie Mission Mangal's makers to cash in on the Marathi audience might not fructify as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) film wing on Friday announced to oppose the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is a 'true legend born twice'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Ed Sheeran's cat killed in car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], August 2 (ANI): Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:12 IST

'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' to get series reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the most popular romantic comedies 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' is getting a series reboot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:11 IST

Manjinder Sirsa writes open letter to B'town celebs for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): After stoking controversy by accusing celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, among others, of consuming drugs at a party hosted by Karan Johar, Shiromani Akali D

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Chuck Lorre bringing his take on immigrant life to TV with 'Bob...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the Hollywood's most prolific executive producers, Chuck Lorre, the co-mastermind behind 'The Big Bang Theory', and 'Two and a Half Men', among many other television hits, is again turning his attention to comedy.

Read More
iocl