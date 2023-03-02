Dia Mirza shares adorable video with son Avyaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Balancing work and personal life, especially for actor-moms is not easy. Busy actors take their toddlers to work.

Dia Mirza on Wednesday posted a video with her little munchkin. She took her son Avyaan to work. The video shows Dia was shooting for some endorsement. And in between work, she spent time with her son. The actor wrote in the caption, "Mind is made #WednesdayWisdom #MammaAtWork."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpO5XNKA42q/



Celebs along with fans loved the video. Malaika Arora posted a love emoji to it. Actor Sandhya Mridul wrote, "I want more of this kid." The lovable moments between mother and son won the hearts of millions.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan in May, 2021.

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's next social drama film 'Bheed'. (ANI)

