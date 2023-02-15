Dia Mirza wishes husband Vaibhav Rekhi on 2nd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Dia Mirza on Wednesday extended warm wishes to her husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Dia shared a video which she captioned, "Happy Anniversary Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time--eternal love and our beautiful children "Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai...Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



In the video, Dia shared some glimpses from her intimate marriage ceremony.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.

Soon after she shared the video fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and Happy anniversary wishes.

Neha Dhupia commented, "Adorable D ! Love u guys."

Actor Lara Dutta wrote, "Happy Anniversary you two lovely goofballs!"

Gauahar Khan commented, "God bless."

Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Adoraaaaaaable!!!!!!!! Happy happy anniversary."

Masaba Gupta wrote, "Such a nice, refreshing wedding D."

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's next social drama film 'Bheed'. (ANI)