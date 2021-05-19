Diana Penty collaborates with Ketto India to provide financial support to individuals amid COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to raise funds to help tackle the health crisis, Bollywood actor and model Diana Penty stepped forward to collaborate with Ketto India to extend support for those in need.

For many battling COVID-19 in India, the treatment and hospitalisation is a huge financial burden which many of them are unable to fulfill. With no help on the horizon, many are turning to crowdfunding to help ease the burden.

With 'Every Life Matters', an initiative by Diana in association with Ketto India, the aim is to bring awareness and help provide relief and financial support to these individuals during these testing times.

Through this initiative, Diana will use her social media to highlight individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment and also support the many good COVID-19 heroes across the country who have stepped up in the time of major crisis, to help those in need.

Many of them don't have the platforms to have their fundraisers amplified enough to make an impact, and this initiative will help them do just that.



Taking to her social media handle, the 'Cocktail' actor shared a video along with a heartfelt caption.

She said, "Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heartwarming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with @kettoindia to start the #EveryLifeMatters initiative."



"Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference," she further added.

Diana was also at the helm of 'The Khaki Project' last year, providing Mumbai's police force with COVID-19 safety kits such as masks, sanitisers, and more.

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

