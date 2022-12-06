'Did 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' in 'Qala' for the fun of it: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Talking about her special appearance in Qala's song 'Ghodey pe sawaar', Anushka said, "I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime."

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.



A few days ago, Anushka heaped praises on Qala's team.

In a long post, Anushka wrote, "A daughter's heartbreaking yearning for her mother's love. Qala is a work of art. It's heartbreaking and exhilarating equally. Exhilarating because of the genius of each department that comes through in telling this detailed story and heartbreaking for portraying emotional abuse by an emotionally unstable parent in a way that had never been done before by a film. @Qala streaming now on @netflix_in."



She further tagged director Anvita Dutt, Tripti and her brother. "UFF!! Your storytelling is so true and original, and you telling it like a poet, like a painting! You have detailed this film so excellently! @tripti_dimri WOW! You are one of the most talented actors of this generation! Your maturity as an actor and innocence as an artist is so rare. @kans26 BRAVO! For always backing the best content truthfully and raising the bar each time," she also added.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. (ANI)

