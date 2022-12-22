Did Jacqueline slap 'Cirkus' co-stars Ranveer, Varun Sharma in real? Here's the truth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been busy promoting her upcoming comedy 'Cirkus', spilled the beans about how she slapped her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in real while shooting.

During a recent media interaction, Jacqueline was asked about how she incorporated in Rohit Shetty's style of comedy.

To which the actor replied, I was nervous on my first day of shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot. I was so nervous that I didn't acted the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice."

After this Varun and Ranveer replied in a hilarious way.

Varun: Yeah if you (Showing his cheek ) call this ice.



And Ranveer said, " Yes. Broke the jaw line for which I required ice."

Recently, makers of the upcoming comedy 'Cirkus' unveiled the fun, romantic track 'Aashiqui' on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, actor Pooja Hegde shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Welcome to the Cirkus #cirkusthischristmas #aashiqui."

Sung by Baadshah and Amrita Singh, the song features Ranveer in a double role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline and Varun Sharma and exudes 80s vibes.

Soon after the 'Housefull 4' actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Previously, the makers unveiled the songs 'Current Laga' and 'Sun Zara' which got massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022 and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma, too, plays a double role in this family entertainer.

'Cirkus 'marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, she will also be seen in 'Crakk' along side Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. (ANI)

