Did Salman Khan just hint about his upcoming Eid 2020 film?

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Salman Khan, who left his fans upset on Monday with the heartbreaking news of pushing his next film 'Inshallah,' might bring back a smile on their face with his next project which will release on Eid 2020.

Teasing his fans about his next project, Salman wrote, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi."



However, not much information has been revealed about his new project but it seems that star is hinting about the sequel of 'Kick'

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the cryptic information on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Kick2 to arrive in #Eid2020?... Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala - the combo has collaborated on a number of hits... Awaiting an OFFICIAL confirmation from the production house."



Salman had signed a film with Bhansali after 19 years. 'Inshallah' is also Alia's first film with the maverick filmmaker.

The 'Bharat actor' and 'Padmaavat' director had first worked together in the filmmaker's debut movie 'Khamoshi: The Musical' (1996).

The filming of 'Inshallah' was supposed to begin in September after Salman would have finished shooting for 'Dabangg 3'.

Salman will next appear in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' while Alia who was last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank', will next star in 'Brahmastra' alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

