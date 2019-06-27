Did Taapsee Pannu just hint about her new film?

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is ringing in the release of her latest 'Game Over' on Thursday posted a cryptic message on social media, created a buzz among fans.

Her latest post has led to speculation that she will soon be seen working with director Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works.

The 'Game over' actor posted an Instagram story hinting about her new project.

"Been a proud part of one, yesterday saw the second one and now kick-starting the third one," wrote the 31-year-old actor.

Pannu posted the story today after she was seen attending the special screening of Sinha's 'Article 15' where she talked about the success of her last film.

The 'Pink' actor has already worked with 'Article 15' director in 'Mulk' a social-thriller which revolves around a terror suspect Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defence lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).

The will also be seen in 'Saand Ki Aankh' opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal.' (ANI)

