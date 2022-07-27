Did Vijay Deverakonda have sex in a car? Read what 'Arjun Reddy' star reveals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): In a new promo of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Vijay spilled beans about his sex life and revealed that he had sex in a car.

Vijay marked his debut on Karan Johar's chat show alongside Ananya Panday.

Karan Johar unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season of his popular talk show on Tuesday. The promo features 'Liger' actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer.

The promo starts with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar who then goes on to ask Vijay whether he liked cheese? Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether can she could be on the same cheese platter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



The actors also spilled beans on their sex life. But what caught the attention was the statement of Vijay on his sex life.

When Karan asked about the last time he had sex?

In response, Vijay reacted with a witty smile and said 'abort, abort.'

When Karan talks about doing sex in a public place, Vijay revealed his wildest side. He said, "done it in a car," which left Ananya and Karan amused and he further added 'desperate times'(with a wink).

Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist.

Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome."

The promo has left fans in splits.

"Hahahhaha...Vijju is so cool," a social media user commented. "This episode is gonna be a fire," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in 'Liger', which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)