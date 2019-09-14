Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim

Did Zaira Wasim miss premier of 'The Sky is Pink' at TIFF?

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Zaira Wasim seems to have given the premiere of her upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival a miss.
Zaira, who recently quit Bollywood citing religious reasons, was at the receiving end of criticism after speculations of the former actress attending the event made rounds on social media.
Priyanka Chopra, who was present at TIFF with the entire cast, shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. However, Zaira cannot be seen in the snap.
"Tonight at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto we introduce #theskyispink to the world at @tiff_net. What an exhilarating moment...I could not be more proud of this film. Are we going to see you tonight??!!," PeeCee captioned the beautiful click.

A while ago, netizens assumed that the 'Dangal' fame actress might visit TIFF after PeeCee shared a picture of 'The Sky Is Pink' team with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira.
"On my way to @tiff_net today. Can't wait for the rest of the team to join me for the premiere on the 13th. So excited for the amazing early reviews & to share this with the world," Priyanka had written in her previous post.
Stating the reason behind her decision, the 18-year-old said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan".
Though there were many who criticised the young actor's decision to quit, a few Bollywood celebrities supported the teenager and highlighted that it's her personal decision, praising Zaira for her stellar performance in two of her films.
The film 'The Sky is Pink' is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.
It marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. (ANI)

