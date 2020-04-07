Different definitions but one motto: Bollywood ladies' World Health Day wisdom

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): With World Health Day being observed today, some of the leading ladies of Bollywood talked of what good health means to them.

Bollywood's chirpy beauty Sara Ali Khan is of the opinion that happiness is equal to good health.

Posting an adorable careless jump-around video of hers on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Because Happy = Healthy ... So Happy World Health Day"



The 24-year-old actor also said that staying "motivated and positive" is the "only way."

Referring to the current lockdown period, she added, "Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit"

On the other hand, extending early World Health Day wishes, actor Kriti Sanon on Instagram shared a picture of hers, where she is seen in the meditation pose.



"Take care of your body, and it will take care of YOU! #WorldHealthDay," Kriti captioned the post.

The 'Raabta' actor assured her followers that moving one's body will give us a "great day."

"Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise- walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance(my fav), cardio, anything.. just wake up every inch of your body, and you'll have a great day!!," the 29-year-old star wrote.

Beginning with a question of "What is health?," actor Dia Mirza penned a rather lengthy post on Instagram how "regular physical exercise and healthy eating habits" help us achieve that good health.



"But what I have learned to understand over the years is good health is intrinsically connected to the health of the environment," she added.

The 38-year-old actor who never was a silent spectator with regards to the nourishing of nature, said: "Clean air, clean soil, clean seas, clean food and regular interaction in open spaces with nature. This leads to balance."

Acknowledging the sanitation workers, the 'Sanju' actor on the World Health Day wrote: "They work in the most challenging conditions and are most often ignored and neglected by society. Especially during this time when they continue to work every day to manage bio-medical waste and all the waste we continue to produce while we stay home. They are HEROES."

Lastly, the fitness guru of Bollywood Shilpa Shetty took World Health Day as an opportunity to extend her "heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers who have been relentlessly working in these tough times, putting their own lives at stake for the sake of humanity."



"The bravery, resolve, & resilience that they have shown amid this pandemic is truly commendable," the 44-year-old star added.

Sharing an illustrational video that shows the selfless work being done by the front line responders during the coronavirus crisis, the 'Phir Milenge' actor wrote: "fell in love with them. Once again, thank you so much for your service."

The actor concluded the post and wrote: "Precaution is better than cure... stay home stay safe because HEALTH IS WEALTH."

The evergreen actor Sonali Bendre is the latest name to join the clad.

Cancer- survivor, taking cues from her personal experience, is hands down in favour of building up "strong immunity."



"Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immune system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal."

Inhalation, a glass of hot water, immunity building smoothie are the methods that the 45-year-old actor follows.

"These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity. #WorldHealthDay" she added.

This year, the theme of World Health Day is to honour the incredible, selfless work of 'nurses and midwives' across the globe during coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

