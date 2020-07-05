'Dil Bechara' actor Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with BTS shot

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Sharing a behind the scene (BTS) picture from her upcoming film 'Dil Bechara,' actor Sanjana Sanghi on Saturday recalled the good old days she spent with her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanghi took to Instagram to post the picture in which the two actors are seen standing beside a motorcycle and laughing their hearts out.

The 23-year-old actor complimented the picture with a long note for the departed actor.

"Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham and cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who's script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly," she wrote in the caption.

"Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, "Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!" in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari and Freud's books. UGH," her caption further read.

Sanghi worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his last film 'Dil Bechara', which is an adaptation of famous John Green novel 'The Fault in Our Stars.'

The romantic drama is all set to premiere on online video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence earlier in June. (ANI)

