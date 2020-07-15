'Dil Bechara': Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi strike adorable chemistry in 'Taare Ginn' song

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Makers of 'Dil Bechara' on Wednesday shared a romantic track 'Taare Ginn' featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The newly released romantic track captures all the tiny adorable ways one takes up to impress the love of his or her life. The song goes on to explore the starting phase of young love and the new feelings and emotions that come with it.

The 2.3-minute-long video of the song is all about Manny (Sushant) and Kizie's (Sanjana) dreamy prom night and the sweet memories that the duo share with each other on their special day.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjana shared the link to the official music video and wrote: "Right in the middle of Kizie's ordinary life, this night allowed her to dance a little, live a little, and love a lot. Come and walk with us into this absolutely magical night - #TaareGinn song is out NOW! https://bit.ly/TaareGinnVideo"



'Dil Bechara' will be premiered on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Sanjana has been posting several photos, and behind the scenes videos of their forthcoming movie 'Dil Bechara'.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The makers of the movie have already kept the audience amazed by sharing multiple lovely posters, music tracks, and also the trailer of the movie.

The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiasts' hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

