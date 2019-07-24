Cast of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
Cast of 'Dil Chahta Hai'

'Dil Chahta Hai' turns 18, Preity Zinta says film her favourite

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 23:08 IST

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): With 'Dil Chahta Hai' clocking 18 years today, the lead actor of the film, Priety Zinta shared a small clip of a song from the movie.
Sharing the clip of 'Jaane Kyon Log Pyar Karte Hain' Priety wrote, "Why is this film on the list of my favourite film?"


The actor expressed her gratitude to Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film besides writing it.
She also thanked the cast of the film including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and the crew for making the film a memorable experience.
The film also stars Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal roles.
The film was applauded for its strong storyline and had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Released in 2001, the film is set in urban Mumbai and Australia.
The film follows the journey of three best friends who get separated after college. It is about how these three friends discover love and the problems they encounter during their journey. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:49 IST

Hailey Baldwin stuns in red dress on date with hubby Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model Hailey Baldwin looked hot and ravishing on her recent dinner date with husband and singer Justin Bieber.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:37 IST

Neetu Kapoor takes a hilarious dig at FaceApp challenge

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): With Bollywood celebrities going gaga over FaceApp challenge and sharing their edited grey-haired pictures, Neetu Kapoor took a hilarious dig at the challenge and labelled it as 'exaggerated'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:35 IST

Alex Rodriguez's birthday wish for Jennifer Lopez will melt your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): When it comes to Hollywood love stories, singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's is one for the books.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:28 IST

Austin Butler gushes about Vanessa Hudgens, says she "inspires me"

Washington D.C (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler went all out and gushed about his lady love Vanessa Hudgens, giving major boyfriend goals.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:10 IST

Gwen Stefani cancels concert in Las Vegas due to illness

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani seems to be prioritising her health above all. The star cancelled her upcoming performance in Las Vegas due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:23 IST

Traditional film-making becoming a Dinosaur in age of streaming:...

Washington D.C (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed concern at the falling practice and popularity of traditional film-making and said that it is on the verge of extinction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:38 IST

Kevin Jonas gets sweet congratulatory message from daughters...

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Kevin Jonas received a special congratulatory note from her daughters after the brother gang including Nick and Joe Jonas received nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:23 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse's relationship felt "super heavy"...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have parted ways, but they are trying to keep things as professional as possible on the sets of the American drama series 'Riverdale'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:18 IST

'Kill Bill: Vol. 3'? Quentin Tarantino says he talked to Uma...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after the release of the upcoming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', but is his final project a 'Kill Bill' sequel?

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:14 IST

Aishwarya Rai joins Madame Tussauds family in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai will now have the "Lights, Camera, Bollywood" experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney as she joined the family on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:09 IST

Prince Harry dances with conservationist Jane Goodall

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry shook a leg with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall, while greeting her at the Windsor Castle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Aparna Sen on lynching cases: 'Secular fabric of country being ruined'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the 49 signatories of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting incidents of lynchings in the name of religion on Wednesday alleged that the "secular fabric of our country is being ruined."

Read More
iocl