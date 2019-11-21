Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anil Kapoor (Image courtesy: Twitter)
'Dil Dhadakne Do' cast savours 'unforgettable makhan, aloo parathas' at Milkha Singh's birthday bash

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21(ANI): Looks like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra ditched the strict healthy diet for the "unforgettable" aloo parathas and butter, as they joined former athlete Milkha Singh to celebrate his 90th birthday!
This came to light when Anil documented himself eating the delicious Indian bread on Twitter on Wednesday.
In a string of pictures posted on social media which also showcased a large buffet comprising of a number of fruits, the actor in one of the stills is seen holding a plate with paratha with a huge amount of butter over it.

While in another, he along with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' family - Priyanka, Ranveer, Shefali Shah and Farhan - and Milkha is seen joyously posing for the lens.
Wishing and thanking the former sprinter, he tweeted, "Happy Belated Birthday, Milkha Singh Ji! Your life, work & story is an inspiration and forever will be! It's an honour to have met you! Also, thank you for the unforgettable Makhan & Aloo Parathas!"

Also known as 'The Flying Sikh', Milkha turned 90 on Wednesday and Farhan who had essayed his role in the 2013 film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', wished him "good health and happiness" on Instagram.
Milkha has won gold medals in Asian games and has also represented the country at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics held in Rome and Tokyo, respectively. (ANI)

