Dilip Kumar does his bit against COVID-19: Educates fans on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar has been meticulously doing his bit on Twitter to inform and educate his fans about the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his Tweet on Wednesday, Kumar wrote, "I've been told coronavirus can spread in cold as well as hot weather. My fervent appeal to you: avoid crowded places and unnecessary outdoor exposure. #CoronaVirusUpdate".

This came as a followup to a post the day before, in which the 97-year-old cautioned his followers: "I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others".

The 'Naya Daur' actor who was recently discharged from the hospital following backaches, has since then put himself under home quarantine as a precautionary step. (ANI)

