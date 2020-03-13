Dilip Kumar now doing better, after suffering backaches: Saira Banu

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Giving an update about the health of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife and senior actor Saira Banu on Friday said he is doing better after suffering severe backaches.

The 'Mughal-E-Azam' actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering severe backaches.

Saira Banu recorded an audio message on the health update of the actor, which was shared on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account with several pictures of the two.

"Hello everyone. I am so happy to tell all of you that Dilip Sahab is a lot better. He had very severe backache, and we had to go and check it out at Lilavati and we checked it out and we came back," Banu said in the message.

"With god's grace and all your blessings, everything is fine. And we have your love, we have your affection and we are so grateful to you. So grateful to god. God is kind," the 'Padosan' actor added.

"Dilip Saab is doing well. Pls, don't spread rumours. -FF," read Dilip Kumar's tweet.

One of the greatest actors of the Hindi cinema whose legacy is still unmatched, Kumar has won nine Filmfare awards with his enthralling performance that is looked up by many newcomers in the fraternity.

The 97-year-old actor married superstar Saira Banu in 1966. Known for her iconic roles like that of Bindu in 'Padosan', Banu was the third highest-paid female actor in Bollywood from 1963 to 1969. (ANI)