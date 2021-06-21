Dilip Kumar shares iconic scene from cult classic 'Devdas'

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Legendary actor Dilip Kumar walked down the memory lane on Monday and shared his iconic scene from the 1955 cult classic 'Devdas' on social media.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 98-year-old star shared a short clip of the iconic scene from his National Award-winning movie 'Devdas'.

The scene is shot between Kumar who played the titular role and Padma Shri recipient Vyjayanthimala who played the role of Chandramukhi in the movie. The clip of the scene shared by Kumar sees him daydreaming about Chandramukhi while drowning out his sorrows in alcohol.

In the caption, Kumar wrote, "No artist is bigger than the character he's playing."

The scene is still considered one of the best acts delivered by the cinematic legend in his career that spanned over five decades.





'Devdas' is a Hindi-language period film directed by Bimal Roy, based on the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel 'Devdas'. The film starring Dilip Kumar in the lead role, and Vyjayanthimala in her first dramatic role, also had Suchitra Sen in her Bollywood debut as Parvati 'Paro'.

Motilal, Nazir Hussain, Murad, Pratima Devi, Iftekhar and Shivraj played other significant roles with Pran and Johnny Walker in extended cameo appearances.

A remake of the movie was made in 2002 by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that starred Shah Rukh Khan in the main role, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Parvati and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi.

The story of the movie revolves around Devdas and Parvati who had been inseparable as children. Love blossomed between them as they grew older. Devdas is sent away for studies by his parents, which separates both of them from each other. A chain of events lead to Parvati being married off to someone else and Devdas drowns his sorrows in alcohol. When Devdas is pronounced critical due to his drinking, he remembers the promise he had made to Parvati, of coming to see her before he dies.

On a related note, Kumar was rushed to a Mumbai hospital on June 6, after he complained of breathing issues. Post his check-up, he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

The veteran actor was discharged from the hospital on June 11. The update was shared on his official Twitter handle, "With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God's infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar.--Faisal Farooqui."

Dilip Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'. (ANI)

