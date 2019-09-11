Diljit Dosanjh, Image courtesy: Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh, Image courtesy: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh accepts invite to Pak organiser's event, artist body wants MEA to cancel visa

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to cancel the visa of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who accepted the invitation for an event which is being promoted by Rehan Siddiqi, who is of Pakistani origin.
The performance is scheduled to take place in the US on September 21. In a letter written to the MEA, the film body stated that, "We, at FWICE want to draw your kind attention towards the unbridled race of Artists/ Singers/ Dancers/ Anchors/ Performers at the behest of a Pak National Rehan Siddiqi promoter of shows in America despite strict warnings given to them."
"We have come to know that the performing singer and actor from Punjab Diljit Dosanjh has accepted the invitation of Rehan Siddiqi for staging his performance at the United States on September 21, 2019," the statement read.
The film body further stated that Diljit is a "thorough gentleman" and "superb singer-actor" but has been "allured" by Siddiqi and his performance will set a "wrong precedent" in the wake of the current situation between the two countries.
"Mr. Dosanjh is a thorough gentleman and a superb singer/actor but he has been allured by the Pak National, Mr. Rehan Siddiqi," FWICE stated.
"His performance for the Pak National and people will set a wrong precedent in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries," the film body added in the letter.
FWICE requested for the visa cancellation of the actor and his group to restrain their performance as it will be labelled as "anti-national."
"It is, therefore, our humble request to you to cancel the visa of Mr. Diljit Dosanjh and his troupe or the application for visa be not granted to restrain their performance in America as it will be labelled anti-national," the film body said.
"We are doing our duty and wish the government takes appropriate action. We hope you will do the needful to crackdown the menace to avoid the devastating effects," FWICE concluded the letter.

Last month, Mika had performed in Karachi, Pakistan with his group at an event which was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.
This did not go well with netizens and fans who revolted over the idea and called the singer a 'traitor' on social media. After the social media uproar, FWICE and AICWA (All India Cine Workers Association) banned the singer. FWICE even stated that any artist who works with Mika will be banned henceforth.
However, after a press conference, Mika publicly apologised for performing in Pakistan after which the ban was revoked by both the film bodies. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:15 IST

With 100 days for Chulbul Pandey's arrival, Salman shares ...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Salman Khan on Wednesday treated fans with the motion poster of his much-awaited movie 'Dabangg 3'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:59 IST

Chiwetel Ejiofor joins Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:22 IST

'Chhichhore' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's latest outing, 'Chhichhore', which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after five days of its run at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:58 IST

Netflix announces partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Taking another step forward, Netflix on Wednesday announced a long-term partnership with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment to create a broad range of new fiction and non-fiction series and films.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:16 IST

Johnny Depp defends Dior's recent ad campaign

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Superstar Johnny Depp Came in defence of Dior after the luxury brand took down its fragrance campaign following allegations of cultural appropriation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:15 IST

Mac Miller's father breaks silence on arrest made in connection...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Late American rapper Mac Miller's father has broken his silence on the arrest made in connection with his son's death, saying that he 'finds comfort' in it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:58 IST

Jenny Slate exchange rings with boyfriend Ben Shattuck after France trip

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jenny Slate is all set to walk down the aisle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:33 IST

Kate Middleton reveals what Prince Louis absolutely loves!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Prince Louis is already showing his love for outdoors and gardens! Kate Middleton recently revealed that her little boy "loves being outside."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:11 IST

Jeremy Renner's ex-wife requests sole custody of daughter

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Jeremy Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, is seeking the sole custody of their daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:06 IST

Amanda Bynes back to Instagram in a new avatar

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram with a new look after a long hiatus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:53 IST

Angelina Jolie 'rediscovering' self as children grow up

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie, after years of being a doting mother, wants to go on a journey of rediscovering herself and finding the person she was before becoming a parent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:27 IST

Blake Griffin roasts ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner over Caitlyn Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): NBA star Blake Griffin recently joked about his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner's parent Caitlyn Jenner during the Comedy Central's roast of Alec Baldwin.

Read More
iocl