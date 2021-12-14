Dimple Kapadia wraps up Rajasthan schedule for new web series

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): After 'Finding Fanny' and 'Angrezi Medium', veteran star Dimple Kapadia has once again collaborated with filmmaker Homi Adajania, and that too for a web series titled 'Saas, Bahu Aur Cocaine'.

The web series also features Radhika Madan in the lead role. Radhika has previously worked with Homi in 'Angrezi Medium'. They all are currently in Rajasthan for the shoot.

On Tuesday, Homi took to his Instagram account and informed that Dimple has wrapped up her Rajasthan shooting schedule.

"It's a wrap on this sched for Dimple Kapadia. We love you and thanks for the blood, sweat and love you have poured into this. Truly special," he wrote



Homi also shared a picture with Dimple and other members of the web series.







Dimple is not new to the OTT space. Earlier this year, we saw her in Ali Abbas Zafar's web series 'Tandav'. (ANI)

