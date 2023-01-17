Directing SRK is a responsibility: 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his experience working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which will hit the theatres on January 25.

In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Siddharth talked about why Pathaan has become one of the most hyped film globally and how SRK's return to the cinemas after four years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying.

"Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even more greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of," he said.



Recently, he unveiled the film's trailer which has abundant love from the audience.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big attack in India.

Shah Rukh's character is introduced with dialogue, "Party Pathan ke ghar rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathan to ayega aur pathaake bhi layega".

The trailer concluded on a "seeti maar" note as SRK said, "Ek soldier ye nahi puchta desh ne uske liye kya kiya, puchta hai, woh desh k liye kya kar sakta hai. Jai Hind."

Pathaan's trailer was also played at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa recently. (ANI)

