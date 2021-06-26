Director Anand Tiwari, actor Angira Dhar reveal photos of their secret marriage ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): After reportedly dating for over two years, actor-turned-director Anand Tiwari tied the knot with actor Angira Dhar in a close-knit wedding in Mumbai on April 30 this year.

The couple revealed the good news on Friday with pictures from their wedding ceremony. Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar took to their respective social media handles and opened up about their intimate wedding.

The 'Love Per Square Feet' director shared a picture from his wedding ceremony and in the caption, wrote, "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you."

In the picture, Angira could be seen dressed in a red silk saree teamed with gold jewellery, while Anand opted for a dapper white sherwani, as they both stared into each other's eyes.





Angira also took to her Instagram handle and shared two photos from the hush-hush ceremony. The first photo was the same that Anand had shared, and the second was of Angira and Anand holding hands and smiling as they are being welcomed with a pooja aarti.



Congratulatory wishes poured in for the newlywed couple on the post. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aahana Kumra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others congratulated them.

"So so happy for you Aanand Tiwari and Angira Dhar. God bless you both," Kumra wrote in her comment, while Ananya Panday wrote, "Awwwww yay!!!! Congratulations." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Wow. Congratulations you two."

On the work front, while 'Bandish Bandit' on Amazon Prime Video was Anand's last directorial outing, as an actor he was last seen in 'Nail Polish', a ZEE5 Originals film. As for Angira, she was last seen in 'Commando 3' and has 'Mayday' in her kitty.

The news of Angira and Anand's wedding comes just weeks after actor Yami Gautam announced that she has married director, Aditya Dhar. The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony earlier this month and shared pictures on social media to share the happy news with their fans. (ANI)

