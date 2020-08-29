Director Anubhav Sinha, actor Manoj Bajpayee to collaborate after 25 years

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Manoj Bajpayee are all set to collaborate for something "exciting" after a long gap of 25 years.

Both Sinha and Bajpayee shared the news about their collaboration through an Instagram picture and a short caption along with it.

The picture features the duo standing near a train as they read from a paper that appears to be the script of the project.

"And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinhaa bas thoda intezaar," Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

Further details of the collaboration have not yet been revealed.

The director-actor duo has been close friends and have known each other since their early days in the entertainment industry where they had worked for a minor project together. (ANI)

